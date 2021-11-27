AZS:HOTUCZELNIA:

AZS pokonuje niepokonanego lidera!

MK2021-11-27
Mniej niż minutę

PKM Zachód AZS UZ lepszy od niepokonanego dotychczas lidera I ligi! Akademicy pokonali SPR GOKiS Kąty Wrocławskie 33:28 (15:12).

Więcej szczegółów wkrótce

