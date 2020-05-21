TEST nie usuwać

Zobacz info

Grecy uwielbiają wspólne biesiadowanie, warto brać z nich przykład! Proste dania i ich połączenia urastają do rangi prawdziwych przysmaków. Bogactwo smaków i aromatów zaskoczy nawet najbardziej wytrawnych smakoszy. Bawcie się dobrze i doceńcie to, co w greckich smakach najlepsze! Menu: - krewetki w sosie szafranowym; - greckie oliwki marynowane w w cytrusach; - keftedes - delikatne placuszki w dwóch odsłonach: htapodi - z ośmiornicą, arni - z jagnięciną; - kalamarakia tiganita - chrupiące...